Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1012 Powers Ave NW

1012 Powers Avenue Northwest · (616) 447-5037
Location

1012 Powers Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1565 · Avail. Jun 19

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/19/20 Completely remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2 stall detached garage just 1 1/2 mile from downtown Grand Rapids. Huge open kitchen dining area with all new stainless appliances, spacious living room, main floor study (could be used as 4th bedroom, but does not have a closet) main floor half bath. Refinished hardwood flooring and freshly painted with designer color theme for a great look. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath all new fixtures. Home is well insulated and has newer replacement windows. Lower basement level includes washer and dryer and storage. Includes water and trash pickup. Great location and walking neighborhood to parks, restaurants, shopping and breweries.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1409041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Powers Ave NW have any available units?
1012 Powers Ave NW has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Powers Ave NW have?
Some of 1012 Powers Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Powers Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Powers Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Powers Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Powers Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1012 Powers Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Powers Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 1012 Powers Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Powers Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Powers Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1012 Powers Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Powers Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1012 Powers Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Powers Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Powers Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
