1012 Powers Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/19/20 Completely remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2 stall detached garage just 1 1/2 mile from downtown Grand Rapids. Huge open kitchen dining area with all new stainless appliances, spacious living room, main floor study (could be used as 4th bedroom, but does not have a closet) main floor half bath. Refinished hardwood flooring and freshly painted with designer color theme for a great look. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath all new fixtures. Home is well insulated and has newer replacement windows. Lower basement level includes washer and dryer and storage. Includes water and trash pickup. Great location and walking neighborhood to parks, restaurants, shopping and breweries.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1409041)