1000 1st St NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1000 1st St NW

1000 1st Street Northwest · (616) 690-2159
Location

1000 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 first st nw · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1000 first st nw Available 08/01/20 Huge, beautiful house on NW side of Grand Rapids...close to highways, local colleges, and nightlife.

ONE YEAR lease starting AUGUST 1 $1800/mo....only $450/person with 4 roommates

4 bedrooms (two are connected), newer appliances, 3 parking spaces and tons of street parking, 3 porches.

Up and coming NW side...local breweries, fun restaurants, close to zoo, parks and more.

5 minute drive to most GR locations bc it's literally next to on/off ramp at 196 and 131 interchange is super close!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE236723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 1st St NW have any available units?
1000 1st St NW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 1st St NW have?
Some of 1000 1st St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 1st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1000 1st St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 1st St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1000 1st St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1000 1st St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1000 1st St NW does offer parking.
Does 1000 1st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 1st St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 1st St NW have a pool?
No, 1000 1st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1000 1st St NW have accessible units?
No, 1000 1st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 1st St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 1st St NW has units with dishwashers.
