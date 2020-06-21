1000 1st St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1000 first st nw Available 08/01/20 Huge, beautiful house on NW side of Grand Rapids...close to highways, local colleges, and nightlife.



ONE YEAR lease starting AUGUST 1 $1800/mo....only $450/person with 4 roommates



4 bedrooms (two are connected), newer appliances, 3 parking spaces and tons of street parking, 3 porches.



Up and coming NW side...local breweries, fun restaurants, close to zoo, parks and more.



5 minute drive to most GR locations bc it's literally next to on/off ramp at 196 and 131 interchange is super close!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE236723)