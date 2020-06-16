All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit

1620 Michigan Avenue · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Downtown Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48216
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Furnished/Turnkey Studio · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Furnished/Turnkey 1-Bedroom · Avail. now

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
new construction
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.

MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).

The Corner is located in Corktown and is brand new construction! Corktown is one of the hottest locations in Detroit, rapidly growing and expanding with things-to-do, places to eat, and fun to be had! Built on the grounds of the old Tiger Stadium, The Corner has appeal for anyone and everyone, from baseball lovers to corporate executives.

From the property website:
The prime location of these apartments for rent in Detroit means everything is within reach. A walk along Trumbull Avenue reveals fine dining at Ottava Via and after-dinner entertainment and cocktails at the UFO Factory. Along Michigan Avenue, foodies can indulge themselves at Bobcat Bonnies or Detroit Institute of Bagels, excellent reds and whites can be tasted at MotorCity Wine, and live music can be enjoyed at Corktown Tavern. Proximity to major employers, such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, DTE Energy, Ally Financial, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit Medical Center, and Quicken Loans.

Easy remote lease and online payment process, let us know you are ready to book and we will get you verified!
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.

For detailed unit-specific information, check out our Rentlinx page here:
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/1620-Michigan-Ave-Detroit-MI-48216

(RLNE5334560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have any available units?
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit has 2 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have?
Some of Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit pet-friendly?
Yes, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit is pet friendly.
Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit offer parking?
Yes, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit does offer parking.
Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have a pool?
No, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit does not have a pool.
Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have accessible units?
No, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity