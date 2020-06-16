Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking internet access new construction

"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.



MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).



The Corner is located in Corktown and is brand new construction! Corktown is one of the hottest locations in Detroit, rapidly growing and expanding with things-to-do, places to eat, and fun to be had! Built on the grounds of the old Tiger Stadium, The Corner has appeal for anyone and everyone, from baseball lovers to corporate executives.



From the property website:

The prime location of these apartments for rent in Detroit means everything is within reach. A walk along Trumbull Avenue reveals fine dining at Ottava Via and after-dinner entertainment and cocktails at the UFO Factory. Along Michigan Avenue, foodies can indulge themselves at Bobcat Bonnies or Detroit Institute of Bagels, excellent reds and whites can be tasted at MotorCity Wine, and live music can be enjoyed at Corktown Tavern. Proximity to major employers, such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, DTE Energy, Ally Financial, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit Medical Center, and Quicken Loans.



All utilities included - one payment covers everything.



