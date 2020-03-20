All apartments in Detroit
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

866 VIRGINIA PARK Street

866 Virginia Park Street · (810) 987-1100
Location

866 Virginia Park Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1912 Arts and Crafts style home. Original slate roof- restored to last a lifetime. Super High efficiency hydronic boiler heating system, with beautiful original radiators. Natural unpainted wood trim and hardwood flooring throughout. Every original window meticulously restored or replaced with correct style craftsmanship and high energy efficiency. Shockingly low energy bills. Oversized fenced lot. Attached garage. One of the best neighborhoods in the City, Virginia Park Historic District. Several nearby parks. Active neighborhood block club hosts annual progressive dinner and summer picnic in the park. Original brick paver residential street, installed 1890, is the last of its kind in Detroit. Locally and nationally designated historic district. Hundreds of $millions currently being invested in additional restaurants cafes shops and building renovations throughout New Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have any available units?
866 VIRGINIA PARK Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have?
Some of 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
866 VIRGINIA PARK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street does offer parking.
Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have a pool?
No, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have accessible units?
No, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 VIRGINIA PARK Street has units with dishwashers.
