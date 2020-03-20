866 VIRGINIA PARK Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 1912 Arts and Crafts style home. Original slate roof- restored to last a lifetime. Super High efficiency hydronic boiler heating system, with beautiful original radiators. Natural unpainted wood trim and hardwood flooring throughout. Every original window meticulously restored or replaced with correct style craftsmanship and high energy efficiency. Shockingly low energy bills. Oversized fenced lot. Attached garage. One of the best neighborhoods in the City, Virginia Park Historic District. Several nearby parks. Active neighborhood block club hosts annual progressive dinner and summer picnic in the park. Original brick paver residential street, installed 1890, is the last of its kind in Detroit. Locally and nationally designated historic district. Hundreds of $millions currently being invested in additional restaurants cafes shops and building renovations throughout New Center.