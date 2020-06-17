863 Pingree St #1

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom
New Center, North End, Midtown
$1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit
Water included
New Windows
New Furnace
New Hot Water Tank
New Deck
Beautiful tree lined neighborhood with many newly renovated homes on the block. Neighbors include a Detroit Police Officer and a local pastor.
Within Walking Distance:
* A few blocks from the Qline
* Great local Breweries
* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee
* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences: Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar, Northern Lights Lounge, Stella Good Coffee, City Bakery, Yum Village, The Kitchen, Zo's Good Burger, Z's Villa, City Wings, The Turkey Grill, New Center Eatery
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159249
Property Id 159249
(RLNE5807638)