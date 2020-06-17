863 Pingree St #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249



Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom



New Center, North End, Midtown



$1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit

Water included

New Windows

New Furnace

New Hot Water Tank

New Deck



Beautiful tree lined neighborhood with many newly renovated homes on the block. Neighbors include a Detroit Police Officer and a local pastor.



Within Walking Distance:



* A few blocks from the Qline

* Great local Breweries

* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee

* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences: Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar, Northern Lights Lounge, Stella Good Coffee, City Bakery, Yum Village, The Kitchen, Zo's Good Burger, Z's Villa, City Wings, The Turkey Grill, New Center Eatery

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159249

Property Id 159249



(RLNE5807638)