Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

863 Pingree St #1

863 Pingree St · (313) 444-7499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

863 Pingree St, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom

New Center, North End, Midtown

$1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit
Water included
New Windows
New Furnace
New Hot Water Tank
New Deck

Beautiful tree lined neighborhood with many newly renovated homes on the block. Neighbors include a Detroit Police Officer and a local pastor.

Within Walking Distance:

* A few blocks from the Qline
* Great local Breweries
* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee
* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences: Avalon Cafe and Biscuit Bar, Northern Lights Lounge, Stella Good Coffee, City Bakery, Yum Village, The Kitchen, Zo's Good Burger, Z's Villa, City Wings, The Turkey Grill, New Center Eatery
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159249
Property Id 159249

(RLNE5807638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Pingree St #1 have any available units?
863 Pingree St #1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Pingree St #1 have?
Some of 863 Pingree St #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Pingree St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
863 Pingree St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Pingree St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Pingree St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 863 Pingree St #1 offer parking?
No, 863 Pingree St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 863 Pingree St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Pingree St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Pingree St #1 have a pool?
No, 863 Pingree St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 863 Pingree St #1 have accessible units?
No, 863 Pingree St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Pingree St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Pingree St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
