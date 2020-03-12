8203 Brace Street

Amenities
RENT READY !!
Corner home in W detroit, close to Warrendale. Complete rehab !
New vinyl floors n living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Brand new kitchen cabinets, furnace & water heater to install on moving day.
Tenant is responsable for all utilities & landscaping.
Please complete application online and call Jose Diaz to schedule a showing!
***** RENTER DISCLAIMER *****
* BE AWARE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG LIST !!! WE DO NOT TAKE CASH
* MANDATORY $500 SEC.DEP TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET. ASK FOR RECEIPT.
* NO PREVIOUS EVICITON WILL BE ACCEPTED
* TO MOVE IN UTILITIES NEED TO BE ON TENANT'S NAME
* TOTAL MOVE IN COST DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH