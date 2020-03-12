All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:00 PM

8203 Brace Street

8203 Brace Street · No Longer Available
Location

8203 Brace Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENT READY !!
Corner home in W detroit, close to Warrendale. Complete rehab !
New vinyl floors n living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Brand new kitchen cabinets, furnace & water heater to install on moving day.
Tenant is responsable for all utilities & landscaping.
Please complete application online and call Jose Diaz to schedule a showing!
***** RENTER DISCLAIMER *****
* BE AWARE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG LIST !!! WE DO NOT TAKE CASH
* MANDATORY $500 SEC.DEP TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET. ASK FOR RECEIPT.
* NO PREVIOUS EVICITON WILL BE ACCEPTED
* TO MOVE IN UTILITIES NEED TO BE ON TENANT'S NAME
* TOTAL MOVE IN COST DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Brace Street have any available units?
8203 Brace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 8203 Brace Street have?
Some of 8203 Brace Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Brace Street currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Brace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Brace Street pet-friendly?
No, 8203 Brace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 8203 Brace Street offer parking?
Yes, 8203 Brace Street does offer parking.
Does 8203 Brace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Brace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Brace Street have a pool?
No, 8203 Brace Street does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Brace Street have accessible units?
No, 8203 Brace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Brace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 Brace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
