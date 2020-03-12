All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8021 3rd St

8021 3rd Street · (734) 436-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8021 3rd Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
New Center Historic Neighborhood - 2BR 1 Bath Available June 1st $1200/mo

Welcome to historic New Center! Walking distance to the QLine, Henry Ford Hospital, Avalon Bakery and a growing number of shops along the Woodward/West Grand Boulevard intersection. 5 minute bike ride to Midtown. Close to all major freeways. Great neighbors!

$1200 - 900 sq foot 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Features:
Stainless steel appliances
Private entry to parking lot, with access to common space
Spacious, secure storage area
Washer and Dryer
Beautiful historic finishes

One year lease minimum, with priority given to multi-year lease.
Credit check, references and one months rent for security deposit required.
Email: 8021third@gmail.com to book AM or PM showing.

(RLNE2718120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 3rd St have any available units?
8021 3rd St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 3rd St have?
Some of 8021 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8021 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 8021 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 8021 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 8021 3rd St does offer parking.
Does 8021 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 3rd St have a pool?
No, 8021 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8021 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 8021 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
