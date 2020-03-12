8021 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

New Center Historic Neighborhood - 2BR 1 Bath Available June 1st $1200/mo



Welcome to historic New Center! Walking distance to the QLine, Henry Ford Hospital, Avalon Bakery and a growing number of shops along the Woodward/West Grand Boulevard intersection. 5 minute bike ride to Midtown. Close to all major freeways. Great neighbors!



$1200 - 900 sq foot 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom



Features:

Stainless steel appliances

Private entry to parking lot, with access to common space

Spacious, secure storage area

Washer and Dryer

Beautiful historic finishes



One year lease minimum, with priority given to multi-year lease.

Credit check, references and one months rent for security deposit required.

Email: 8021third@gmail.com to book AM or PM showing.



