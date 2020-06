Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home for lease in Detroit - Great location! - Charming brick ranch home for lease in Detroit; neighbors with Dearborn Heights. Move right into this three bedroom and call it home. Beautifully updated on the inside; new kitchen, flooring, light fixtures and garage door. Full size basement for more living space or storage. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping and minutes from downtown Detroit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802756)