Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:03 PM

7525 Beaverland

7525 Beaverland Street · (734) 521-4261
Location

7525 Beaverland Street, Detroit, MI 48239
Parkland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7525 Beaverland · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools. Home features a spacious backyard, newly renovated kitchen, huge master bedroom upstairs and basement. Pet Friendly. $1,050/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. Minimum 600 credit score and 1 year lease required.

This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC who provides Quality Homes for Happy Tenants. Hela Management offers a Tenant Portal with Auto Deduct for Rental Payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management, LLC takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.

$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.

(RLNE5855839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Beaverland have any available units?
7525 Beaverland has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7525 Beaverland currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Beaverland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Beaverland pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 Beaverland is pet friendly.
Does 7525 Beaverland offer parking?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not offer parking.
Does 7525 Beaverland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Beaverland have a pool?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Beaverland have accessible units?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Beaverland have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Beaverland have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Beaverland does not have units with air conditioning.
