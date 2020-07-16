7525 Beaverland

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools. Home features a spacious backyard, newly renovated kitchen, huge master bedroom upstairs and basement. Pet Friendly. $1,050/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. Minimum 600 credit score and 1 year lease required.



This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC who provides Quality Homes for Happy Tenants. Hela Management offers a Tenant Portal with Auto Deduct for Rental Payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management, LLC takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.



$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.



(RLNE5855839)