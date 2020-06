Amenities

pet friendly

East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.

Call for the tour!



Rent for: $1,000 a month, security deposit: $1,500, total move in: $2,500.

All utilities have to transfer to tenants name.



Pets allowed, section 8 welcome!



