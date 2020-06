Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The property further benefits from a 2 car detached garage. Outside the property enjoys a very quiet neighborhood close to grocery stores and few minutes drive to a major highway. Call Wisam today to schedule a showing Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5771252)