5853 3RD Street

Lovely 2 Bedroom apartment in prime Midtown walking distance to the Pistons Practice Center, Wayne State and Henry Ford Hospital. 1 min to hop on I94 or the lodge! Newly remodeled with old historic charm. new carpeting. Exposed brick walls in almost all rooms, lots of windows throughout. Open kitchen floor plan with bar seating, nice cabinets and quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Rear decks off each unit great for relaxing. $25.00 for water & Heat included!vaulted ceilings, new windows coming in 1 week. Hurry this unit won't last. All room sizes are estimated