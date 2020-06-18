All apartments in Detroit
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

5853 3RD Street

5853 3rd Street · (248) 380-8800
Location

5853 3rd Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom apartment in prime Midtown walking distance to the Pistons Practice Center, Wayne State and Henry Ford Hospital. 1 min to hop on I94 or the lodge! Newly remodeled with old historic charm. new carpeting. Exposed brick walls in almost all rooms, lots of windows throughout. Open kitchen floor plan with bar seating, nice cabinets and quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Rear decks off each unit great for relaxing. $25.00 for water & Heat included!vaulted ceilings, new windows coming in 1 week. Hurry this unit won't last. All room sizes are estimated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 3RD Street have any available units?
5853 3RD Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 5853 3RD Street have?
Some of 5853 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5853 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5853 3RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5853 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 5853 3RD Street offer parking?
No, 5853 3RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 5853 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5853 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 5853 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5853 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5853 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5853 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
