5525 Grayton St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.



Please 313-521-6666 or email rondoinvestment@yahoo.com for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!



REQUIREMENTS

* No evictions

* No landlord/tenant judgments

* No collection accounts

* No active bankruptcies

* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in

* Must be on the job for 6 months



INCOME REQUIREMENTS

* 1 adult - $3,600/month

* 2 adults - $4,800/month

* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $2,400/month.



To view more of our properties, please visit us at:

www.rondoinvestment.com