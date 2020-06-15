All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

5525 Grayton St

5525 Grayton Street · (313) 521-6666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.

Please 313-521-6666 or email rondoinvestment@yahoo.com for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!

REQUIREMENTS
* No evictions
* No landlord/tenant judgments
* No collection accounts
* No active bankruptcies
* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in
* Must be on the job for 6 months

INCOME REQUIREMENTS
* 1 adult - $3,600/month
* 2 adults - $4,800/month
* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $2,400/month.

To view more of our properties, please visit us at:
www.rondoinvestment.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Grayton St have any available units?
5525 Grayton St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Grayton St have?
Some of 5525 Grayton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Grayton St currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Grayton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Grayton St pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Grayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 5525 Grayton St offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Grayton St does offer parking.
Does 5525 Grayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Grayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Grayton St have a pool?
No, 5525 Grayton St does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Grayton St have accessible units?
No, 5525 Grayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Grayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Grayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
