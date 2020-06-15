5525 Grayton St

Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.
Please 313-521-6666 or email rondoinvestment@yahoo.com for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!
REQUIREMENTS
* No evictions
* No landlord/tenant judgments
* No collection accounts
* No active bankruptcies
* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in
* Must be on the job for 6 months
INCOME REQUIREMENTS
* 1 adult - $3,600/month
* 2 adults - $4,800/month
* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $2,400/month.
To view more of our properties, please visit us at:
www.rondoinvestment.com