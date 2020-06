401 E EDSEL FORD Freeway

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**MOTIVATED SELLER, WILLING TO ENTERTAIN ALL OFFERS INCLUDING LAND CONTRACT, LEASE, OR LEASE WITH AN OPTION, ALSO LISTED FOR SALE! THIS IS A MUST SEE NEWLY RENOVATED HOME (EVERYTHING IS NEW), WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER LOCATED IN THE BEST PART OF DETROIT, AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL EXPRESS WAYS, AND JUST BLOCKS WITHIN ALL THE DOWNTOWN EXCITEMENT! GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BEAUTIFUL AMAZING RENOVATIONS, FEATURING; NEW WALLS, CEILINGS, DOORS, WINDOWS, PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL THROUGHOUT, FURNACE, HOT WATER TANK, ROOF, FINISHED OFF ATTIC FEATURING 2ND MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH. LARGE KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND FOR BAR STOOLS, 3 RENOVATED BATHS AND 1 ADDITIONAL BATH ADDED ON THE 3RD FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL CEILING DETAILS THROUGHOUT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND FLOORING, LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS A WALKOUT AND ONCE FINISHED YOU WILL HAVE MORE SQ FT. THIS HOME HAS ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. BATVAI.