2215 W BOSTON

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

W

OW!THIS INCREDIBLE HOME HAS ALL THE CHARM OF PRIME BOSTON EDISON HISTORIC HOME W/ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION AMENITIES!COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM THE WALLS TO INCLUDE ALL NEW FRAMING,HVAC,PLUMBING,ELECTRICAL,WALLS,KITCHEN,BATHS,LIGHTING,WALLS,FLRS,FIXTURES, DOORS,WINDOWS &MORE! ORIGINAL HISTORIC FEATURES INCLUDE AMAZING RESTORED ALL SLATE/COPPER ROOF, OVER 400SQ FT OF PEWABIC TILE INCL FOYER & RARE HISTORIC FOUNTAIN ROOM!1ST FLR BOASTS BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/ALL NEW BLACK STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG APPL,APRON FRONT SINK,FIXTURES,&COFFEE/WINE BAR! UPPER LEVELS INLC BEAUTIFUL MASTER W/BARN DOOR,HUGE WALK IN HOLLYWOOD CLOSET,(COULD BE USED AS NURSERY)STUNNING MASTER BATH W/SUBWAY TILE, HUGE WALK IN SHOWER W/RAINSHOWER,QUARTZ SEATING & NEW FIXTURES. EXTRA LARGE ADDL BR'S THROUGHOUT RESTORED HARDWOOD FLRS & EMBOSSED CARPET.3RD FLRS ADDS ADDL BATH,3 BRS & LOADS OF STORAGE INCL CEDAR CLOSET.VERY RARE DOUBLE CORNER 1/2 ACRE LOT & BRAND NEW 2 CAR GARAGE MAKE THIS HOME JUST AWESOME!