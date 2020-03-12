All apartments in Detroit
20110 Omira St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

20110 Omira St

20110 Omira Street · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI 48203
State Fair-Nolan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20110 Omira St · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St
Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft

Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

Lease the whole building with Option to Purchase:
$495/monthly rent
$495 Deposit
$200 Option Fee

$1,190 Total Move-In!

Owner Finance Available:
$39,500 sales price

10% Down Payment
Easy terms
No credit, bad credit, no problem!
No ss# needed.

This property, sold in "as is" condition without contingencies or warranties.

(RLNE2590912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20110 Omira St have any available units?
20110 Omira St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 20110 Omira St currently offering any rent specials?
20110 Omira St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20110 Omira St pet-friendly?
No, 20110 Omira St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 20110 Omira St offer parking?
Yes, 20110 Omira St does offer parking.
Does 20110 Omira St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20110 Omira St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20110 Omira St have a pool?
No, 20110 Omira St does not have a pool.
Does 20110 Omira St have accessible units?
No, 20110 Omira St does not have accessible units.
Does 20110 Omira St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20110 Omira St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20110 Omira St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20110 Omira St does not have units with air conditioning.
