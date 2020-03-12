Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St

Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft



Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.



Lease the whole building with Option to Purchase:

$495/monthly rent

$495 Deposit

$200 Option Fee



$1,190 Total Move-In!



Owner Finance Available:

$39,500 sales price



10% Down Payment

Easy terms

No credit, bad credit, no problem!

No ss# needed.



This property, sold in "as is" condition without contingencies or warranties.



(RLNE2590912)