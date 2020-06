Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained house for lease with fresh paint and carpet...looking for the ideal tenant to care for this home as if it's their own. The house includes appliances for use which means no more trips to the laundry mat. Plenty of storage in the basement and a garage to keep your car free of snow in the winter time. Just a short walk over to the park which is a definite perk that's offered for those in the neighborhood. This house is being advertised for the first floor living space, but there is an optional upstairs flat with kitchen / bathroom / bedroom and living space if the terms of the lease are agreeable. No Pets / No Smoking