Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:27 PM

18457 Hoover St

18457 Hoover Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap!

No Bank Qualifying ... Owner Will Finance

Cash Flow, Cash Flow, Cash Flow!

Investors: Fix up and rent each unit for between $700 - $800 per month, for a total of $1,400 - $1,600 per month in total rents. Or...
Live for Free!

Fix up, live in one unit, rent out the other, and get all or most of your house payment fully paid for!

Nice colonial brick duplex, located in up and coming neighborhood.

Easy access to major freeways; nearby popular Optimist-Parkgrove Playground, K-12 schools, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18457 Hoover St have any available units?
18457 Hoover St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18457 Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
18457 Hoover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18457 Hoover St pet-friendly?
No, 18457 Hoover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18457 Hoover St offer parking?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not offer parking.
Does 18457 Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18457 Hoover St have a pool?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 18457 Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 18457 Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18457 Hoover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18457 Hoover St does not have units with air conditioning.
