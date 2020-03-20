18457 Hoover St

Amenities

playground

Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap!



No Bank Qualifying ... Owner Will Finance



Cash Flow, Cash Flow, Cash Flow!



Investors: Fix up and rent each unit for between $700 - $800 per month, for a total of $1,400 - $1,600 per month in total rents. Or...

Live for Free!



Fix up, live in one unit, rent out the other, and get all or most of your house payment fully paid for!



Nice colonial brick duplex, located in up and coming neighborhood.



Easy access to major freeways; nearby popular Optimist-Parkgrove Playground, K-12 schools, and shopping.