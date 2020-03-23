18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled flat in Bagley District. Ground floor unit. Spacious LR with picture window and decorative fireplace. Library/study for cozy home office. Formal dining room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with wood cabinets, granite counters and ceramic floors. Breakfast nook with built-in china cabinet. Brand new bath with new fixtures and ceramic floor. 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Unit features cedar closet. Lower unit has complete access to basement with on-site laundry, 1/2 bath and storage areas. Owner spared no expense! Available for immediate occupancy. Total move-in costs include: $45 application fee, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, 1st month's rent and 1 1/2 month's security deposit.