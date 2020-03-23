All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street

18115 Roselawn St · (248) 626-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18115 Roselawn St, Detroit, MI 48221
Bagley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled flat in Bagley District. Ground floor unit. Spacious LR with picture window and decorative fireplace. Library/study for cozy home office. Formal dining room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with wood cabinets, granite counters and ceramic floors. Breakfast nook with built-in china cabinet. Brand new bath with new fixtures and ceramic floor. 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Unit features cedar closet. Lower unit has complete access to basement with on-site laundry, 1/2 bath and storage areas. Owner spared no expense! Available for immediate occupancy. Total move-in costs include: $45 application fee, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, 1st month's rent and 1 1/2 month's security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have any available units?
18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have?
Some of 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street currently offering any rent specials?
18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street pet-friendly?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street offer parking?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street does not offer parking.
Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have a pool?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street does not have a pool.
Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have accessible units?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18115 ROSELAWN - UNIT #1 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity