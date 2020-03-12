All apartments in Detroit
17415 Warrington Drive - 1
17415 Warrington Drive - 1

17415 Warrington Drive · (702) 858-0308
Location

17415 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI 48221
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
Fully Remodeled kitchens and fully remodeled bathrooms; Large living room and formal dining areas; Lovely Hardwood Flooring throughout. Near University District, UD Mercy, and Marygrove College, this apartment is ready for students and families. Centrally located, it's minutes away from the (10) Lodge Fwy & Woodward Ave, giving you access to Downtown Detroit, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Southfield, Oak Park & Novi in 15 mins or less! Rent Includes: FREE WIFI, Oven, Refrigerator, and an ALARM SYSTEM with Real-Time Security Cameras accessed from your mobile device.
Beautifully Renovated. Walking distance to the McNichols & Livernois corridor. Fully Remodeled kitchens and fully remodeled bathrooms; Large living room and formal dining areas; Lovely Hardwood Flooring throughout.

Near University District, UD Mercy, and Marygrove College, this apartment is ready for students and families. Centrally located, it's minutes away from the (10) Lodge Fwy & Woodward Ave, giving you access to Downtown Detroit, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Southfield, Oak Park & Novi in 15 mins or less!

Rent Includes: FREE WIFI, Oven, Refrigerator, and an ALARM SYSTEM with Real-Time Security Cameras accessed from your mobile device. A nice block with friendly neighbors, plus our Responsive Maintenance Team will make all the difference in your stay.

Strict Requirements: Credit Check ($30) || No evictions/felonies || Monthly Income must be 3x monthly rent || Sec. Dep. $1350 (+1st mth rent) || No Pets ||

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have any available units?
17415 Warrington Drive - 1 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have?
Some of 17415 Warrington Drive - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17415 Warrington Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17415 Warrington Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
