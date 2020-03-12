17415 Warrington Drive - 1

Amenities
Fully Remodeled kitchens and fully remodeled bathrooms; Large living room and formal dining areas; Lovely Hardwood Flooring throughout. Near University District, UD Mercy, and Marygrove College, this apartment is ready for students and families. Centrally located, it's minutes away from the (10) Lodge Fwy & Woodward Ave, giving you access to Downtown Detroit, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Southfield, Oak Park & Novi in 15 mins or less! Rent Includes: FREE WIFI, Oven, Refrigerator, and an ALARM SYSTEM with Real-Time Security Cameras accessed from your mobile device.
Strict Requirements: Credit Check ($30) || No evictions/felonies || Monthly Income must be 3x monthly rent || Sec. Dep. $1350 (+1st mth rent) || No Pets ||