16941 Fenton

(6 Mile/Telegraph) It's time this place home - Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom/1-bathroom frame ranch. This home has a beautiful back splash in the kitchen and a nice grey tone in the bathroom. It has also been freshly painted and has nice hardwood floors. This home does have a nice fenced in back yard with a 1-car garage. Rent is $1,025 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!

Frame Ranch, Unfinished Basement, 1-Car Garage