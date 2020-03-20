All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 18 2020

16941 Fenton

16941 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

16941 Fenton Street, Detroit, MI 48219
The Eye

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!

Section 8 Welcome. SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!

(6 Mile/Telegraph) It's time this place home - Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom/1-bathroom frame ranch. This home has a beautiful back splash in the kitchen and a nice grey tone in the bathroom. It has also been freshly painted and has nice hardwood floors. This home does have a nice fenced in back yard with a 1-car garage. Rent is $1,025 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove & fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!
Frame Ranch, Unfinished Basement, 1-Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16941 Fenton have any available units?
16941 Fenton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16941 Fenton have?
Some of 16941 Fenton's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16941 Fenton currently offering any rent specials?
16941 Fenton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16941 Fenton pet-friendly?
No, 16941 Fenton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16941 Fenton offer parking?
Yes, 16941 Fenton does offer parking.
Does 16941 Fenton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16941 Fenton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16941 Fenton have a pool?
No, 16941 Fenton does not have a pool.
Does 16941 Fenton have accessible units?
No, 16941 Fenton does not have accessible units.
Does 16941 Fenton have units with dishwashers?
No, 16941 Fenton does not have units with dishwashers.
