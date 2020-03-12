All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

16702 Lahser

16702 Lahser Rd · (313) 444-3037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16702 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219
Rosedale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16702 Lahser · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit
Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included!
* Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply
Amenities:
Updated kitchen
Eat-in dining room
Carpeted floors throughout
Fridge and stove
Requirements:
No evictions
No landlord/ tenant judgements
Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
No collection accounts
No active bankruptcies
Utilities must be in the applicants name by the time of the scheduled move-in
Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
$1087.50 security deposit
$50 application fee
Income Requirements:
Household income $2,537.50 or more per month
Disclaimer-please note that the appliances noted above are the only appliances included with this rental property.
Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5668060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16702 Lahser have any available units?
16702 Lahser has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16702 Lahser have?
Some of 16702 Lahser's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16702 Lahser currently offering any rent specials?
16702 Lahser isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16702 Lahser pet-friendly?
No, 16702 Lahser is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16702 Lahser offer parking?
No, 16702 Lahser does not offer parking.
Does 16702 Lahser have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16702 Lahser does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16702 Lahser have a pool?
No, 16702 Lahser does not have a pool.
Does 16702 Lahser have accessible units?
No, 16702 Lahser does not have accessible units.
Does 16702 Lahser have units with dishwashers?
No, 16702 Lahser does not have units with dishwashers.
