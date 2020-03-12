Amenities

16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit

Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included!

* Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply

Amenities:

Updated kitchen

Eat-in dining room

Carpeted floors throughout

Fridge and stove

Requirements:

No evictions

No landlord/ tenant judgements

Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

No collection accounts

No active bankruptcies

Utilities must be in the applicants name by the time of the scheduled move-in

Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

$1087.50 security deposit

$50 application fee

Income Requirements:

Household income $2,537.50 or more per month

Disclaimer-please note that the appliances noted above are the only appliances included with this rental property.

Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5668060)