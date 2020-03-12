Amenities
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit
Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included!
* Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply
Amenities:
Updated kitchen
Eat-in dining room
Carpeted floors throughout
Fridge and stove
Requirements:
No evictions
No landlord/ tenant judgements
Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
No collection accounts
No active bankruptcies
Utilities must be in the applicants name by the time of the scheduled move-in
Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
$1087.50 security deposit
$50 application fee
Income Requirements:
Household income $2,537.50 or more per month
Disclaimer-please note that the appliances noted above are the only appliances included with this rental property.
Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing
(RLNE5668060)