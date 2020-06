Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Charming 2 Bedroom - SECTION 8!!! THIS MOVE-IN READY RANCH IN REGENT PARK! Home is perfectly situated with easy access to everything--right off 94, 8 mile, Grosse Pointe & Belle Isle! HUGE FULLY-FENCED YARD has so much potential for summer BBQs and family gatherings. ALL BIG TICKET ITEMS UPDATED-- Furnace + Water heater (2017) and roof (2013). Hardwood floors throughout! Basement can be finished to add even more living space. Perfect for occupant or investor! Schedule your private showing today!



2 Bedroom 1 Bath Section 8 Preferred



HOW TO APPLY:

Please call our property management office at (313)429-3244 to set up a showing to view the property. If you choose to apply for this property AFTER the showing we will email you the application or you can come in the office to do so. The application fee is $30.00 and this applies to you and anybody else in the home that is 18 or older.



REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY:

1.) A credit score of AT LEAST 550 or higher.

2.) Income is at least 3-times the monthly rent.

3.) No evictions or judgments for the last 7 years.



(RLNE5688339)