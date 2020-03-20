All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 16571 Lauder.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
16571 Lauder
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:57 PM

16571 Lauder

16571 Lauder Street · (248) 809-2304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16571 Lauder Street, Detroit, MI 48235
Cerveny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!

Section 8 Welcome. SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!

(6 Mile/Greenfield) Nice block - Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom/1-bathroom brick bungalow. This home has nice hardwood floors, with carpetting upstairs, and the unit has been freshly painted. Enjoy some family time in the beautiful fenced in back yard with 1-car garage. Rent is $1,075 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!
Brick Bungalow, Partially Finished Basement, 1-Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16571 Lauder have any available units?
16571 Lauder has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16571 Lauder have?
Some of 16571 Lauder's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16571 Lauder currently offering any rent specials?
16571 Lauder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16571 Lauder pet-friendly?
No, 16571 Lauder is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16571 Lauder offer parking?
Yes, 16571 Lauder does offer parking.
Does 16571 Lauder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16571 Lauder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16571 Lauder have a pool?
No, 16571 Lauder does not have a pool.
Does 16571 Lauder have accessible units?
No, 16571 Lauder does not have accessible units.
Does 16571 Lauder have units with dishwashers?
No, 16571 Lauder does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16571 Lauder?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity