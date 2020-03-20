16571 Lauder

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

(6 Mile/Greenfield) Nice block - Fall in love with this charming 3-bedroom/1-bathroom brick bungalow. This home has nice hardwood floors, with carpetting upstairs, and the unit has been freshly painted. Enjoy some family time in the beautiful fenced in back yard with 1-car garage. Rent is $1,075 + $500 Security Deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!

Brick Bungalow, Partially Finished Basement, 1-Car Garage