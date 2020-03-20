All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

16255 Parkside St.

16255 Parkside Street · (947) 282-5290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI 48221
Mcnichols

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16255 Parkside St. · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program!

Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour!

Freshly renovated home Detroit. This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious dining room, and natural fireplace! Pet Friendly. $1,025 per month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.

This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.

$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.

(RLNE5359467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16255 Parkside St. have any available units?
16255 Parkside St. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16255 Parkside St. have?
Some of 16255 Parkside St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16255 Parkside St. currently offering any rent specials?
16255 Parkside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16255 Parkside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16255 Parkside St. is pet friendly.
Does 16255 Parkside St. offer parking?
No, 16255 Parkside St. does not offer parking.
Does 16255 Parkside St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16255 Parkside St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16255 Parkside St. have a pool?
No, 16255 Parkside St. does not have a pool.
Does 16255 Parkside St. have accessible units?
No, 16255 Parkside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16255 Parkside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16255 Parkside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
