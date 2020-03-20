16255 Parkside St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program!



Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour!



Freshly renovated home Detroit. This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious dining room, and natural fireplace! Pet Friendly. $1,025 per month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.



This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.



$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.



(RLNE5359467)