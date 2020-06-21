16086 Bringard Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

"NOTE: In an effort to secure the property & your safety, this home has a house-sitter whom you may encounter during your home tour."



This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly. It is situated within a 5 min drive from the nearest pharmacy and grocery store, and about a 10-minute drive from I-94!



Kitchen is designed for easy cooking. There are plenty of dark-stained cabinets, and ready to use stove and fridge. The countertop makes the space feel vivid with the single-bowl stainless steel sink and a backsplash.



In the freshly painted bathroom are the excellent ceramic tile flooring, white commode, tub surround, wainscot, shower controls, vanity and mirror - the major features you always want for a cozy experience.



The home features a warm and inviting living room with honey-stained hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a picture window letting in a ton of light and new paint.



Upstairs is the fully carpeted bedroom with dual closet, ceiling fan and new paint.



Both downstairs bedrooms are quite similar featuring full carpeting, closet, picture frame window and new paint.



Basement has carpeted flooring with excellent extra storage space, knotty pine walls and a laundry area. Also, there is a second bath with a shower, white commode and vanity.



Outside, the front covered porch with a few bushes for decor. The fenced-in backyard has a 1.5 Car detached garage with a paved driveway.



Rent is $875 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 16086 Bringard Dr Detroit, MI 48205

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $875

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Bungalow

*Square Ft: 1048

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 2

Master Bedroom: 12 x 10

Bedroom 2: 15 x 13

Bedroom 3: 10 x 10

Kitchen: 14 x 10

Living Room: 14 x 10

Basement: Partially Finished

Garage: 1.5 Car

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Covered Porch, Stove, Fridge, Ceiling Fans, Fenced Yard

Year Built: 1943

Lot Size: 44 x 117

Location: South of 8 Mile and West of Kelly

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.