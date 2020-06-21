All apartments in Detroit
16086 Bringard Dr

16086 Bringard Drive · (248) 289-5871
Location

16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI 48205
Burbank

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
"NOTE: In an effort to secure the property & your safety, this home has a house-sitter whom you may encounter during your home tour."

This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly. It is situated within a 5 min drive from the nearest pharmacy and grocery store, and about a 10-minute drive from I-94!

Kitchen is designed for easy cooking. There are plenty of dark-stained cabinets, and ready to use stove and fridge. The countertop makes the space feel vivid with the single-bowl stainless steel sink and a backsplash.

In the freshly painted bathroom are the excellent ceramic tile flooring, white commode, tub surround, wainscot, shower controls, vanity and mirror - the major features you always want for a cozy experience.

The home features a warm and inviting living room with honey-stained hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a picture window letting in a ton of light and new paint.

Upstairs is the fully carpeted bedroom with dual closet, ceiling fan and new paint.

Both downstairs bedrooms are quite similar featuring full carpeting, closet, picture frame window and new paint.

Basement has carpeted flooring with excellent extra storage space, knotty pine walls and a laundry area. Also, there is a second bath with a shower, white commode and vanity.

Outside, the front covered porch with a few bushes for decor. The fenced-in backyard has a 1.5 Car detached garage with a paved driveway.

Rent is $875 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 16086 Bringard Dr Detroit, MI 48205
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $875
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Bungalow
*Square Ft: 1048
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 2
Master Bedroom: 12 x 10
Bedroom 2: 15 x 13
Bedroom 3: 10 x 10
Kitchen: 14 x 10
Living Room: 14 x 10
Basement: Partially Finished
Garage: 1.5 Car
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Covered Porch, Stove, Fridge, Ceiling Fans, Fenced Yard
Year Built: 1943
Lot Size: 44 x 117
Location: South of 8 Mile and West of Kelly
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16086 Bringard Dr have any available units?
16086 Bringard Dr has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16086 Bringard Dr have?
Some of 16086 Bringard Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16086 Bringard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16086 Bringard Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16086 Bringard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16086 Bringard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16086 Bringard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16086 Bringard Dr does offer parking.
Does 16086 Bringard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16086 Bringard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16086 Bringard Dr have a pool?
No, 16086 Bringard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16086 Bringard Dr have accessible units?
No, 16086 Bringard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16086 Bringard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16086 Bringard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
