Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Coe Unit 202: Spacious and naturally well-lit 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Short walk to public transit and neighborhood retail!



Tenant pays: Application Fee of $75; One-time Security Deposit of $500; Pet Fee of $250 (if the prospective tenant has a pet; nonrefundable); Rent of $1,630/mo; Water Reimbursement of $20/month; Trash Reimbursement of $10/month; Pet Fee for dogs of $25/mo (if applicable); Pet Fee for cats of $10/mo (if applicable); Electricity is not included in rent and is billed directly to the tenant.



If interested, reach out to thecoe@woodbornpartners.com for a tour!