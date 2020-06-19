All apartments in Detroit
14615 Vaughan Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

14615 Vaughan Street

14615 Vaughan Street · (313) 397-0127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14615 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI 48223
Rosedale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply!

Beautiful 3BE colonial home ready for occupancy! The home has a newly updated kitchen and bath, finished basement, and 2-car detached garage. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127

Lease Terms

$1,800.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14615 Vaughan Street have any available units?
14615 Vaughan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 14615 Vaughan Street currently offering any rent specials?
14615 Vaughan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14615 Vaughan Street pet-friendly?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street offer parking?
Yes, 14615 Vaughan Street does offer parking.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street have a pool?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street does not have a pool.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street have accessible units?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14615 Vaughan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14615 Vaughan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
