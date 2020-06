Amenities

3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS NO EXCEPTIONS. Must be Pre-Approved for showing. Please contact Linda 586-224-7052 or Randall 313-478-2707