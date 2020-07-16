11465 Rossiter St

Amenities
3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good shape). Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping properties, and a nice playground right down the road.
Qualifications
520 Or better Credit score
NO previous evictions
EVERYONE over 18 must fill out an application
Security deposit is one and a half times the rent
Total move in security deposit + first months rent
We take all section 8 except for DHC (Detroit Housing commission)
Section 8 packets will not be taken with out a security deposit first
Must have verifiable proof of income
Pets are a $250 nonrefundable deposit plus $25 extra a month under 50lb and $50 extra a month over 50lb NO Pitbull’s
Security deposit $1425
Rent $950
Household combined Income must be 16+ an hour
In the case of multiple qualified applicants, we will use credit scores and rental history to determine the best candidate
Those with applications in prior to showing will get first consideration
there is a $30 application fee and one application is good for all our homes
(RLNE5733209)