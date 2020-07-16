11465 Rossiter St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground garage

3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good shape). Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping properties, and a nice playground right down the road.



Qualifications

520 Or better Credit score

NO previous evictions

EVERYONE over 18 must fill out an application

Security deposit is one and a half times the rent

Total move in security deposit + first months rent

We take all section 8 except for DHC (Detroit Housing commission)

Section 8 packets will not be taken with out a security deposit first

Must have verifiable proof of income

Pets are a $250 nonrefundable deposit plus $25 extra a month under 50lb and $50 extra a month over 50lb NO Pitbull’s

Security deposit $1425

Rent $950

Household combined Income must be 16+ an hour

In the case of multiple qualified applicants, we will use credit scores and rental history to determine the best candidate

Those with applications in prior to showing will get first consideration

there is a $30 application fee and one application is good for all our homes



(RLNE5733209)