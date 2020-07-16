All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 11465 Rossiter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
11465 Rossiter St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

11465 Rossiter St

11465 Rossiter Street · (313) 575-9872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11465 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good shape). Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping properties, and a nice playground right down the road.

Qualifications
520 Or better Credit score
NO previous evictions
EVERYONE over 18 must fill out an application
Security deposit is one and a half times the rent
Total move in security deposit + first months rent
We take all section 8 except for DHC (Detroit Housing commission)
Section 8 packets will not be taken with out a security deposit first
Must have verifiable proof of income
Pets are a $250 nonrefundable deposit plus $25 extra a month under 50lb and $50 extra a month over 50lb NO Pitbull’s
Security deposit $1425
Rent $950
Household combined Income must be 16+ an hour
In the case of multiple qualified applicants, we will use credit scores and rental history to determine the best candidate
Those with applications in prior to showing will get first consideration
there is a $30 application fee and one application is good for all our homes

(RLNE5733209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11465 Rossiter St have any available units?
11465 Rossiter St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 11465 Rossiter St have?
Some of 11465 Rossiter St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11465 Rossiter St currently offering any rent specials?
11465 Rossiter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11465 Rossiter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11465 Rossiter St is pet friendly.
Does 11465 Rossiter St offer parking?
Yes, 11465 Rossiter St offers parking.
Does 11465 Rossiter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11465 Rossiter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11465 Rossiter St have a pool?
No, 11465 Rossiter St does not have a pool.
Does 11465 Rossiter St have accessible units?
No, 11465 Rossiter St does not have accessible units.
Does 11465 Rossiter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11465 Rossiter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11465 Rossiter St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity