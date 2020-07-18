1121 ATKINSON Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible, meticulously updated colonial in the coveted Historic Boston Edison area. Home offers plenty of area to entertain along with spacious bedrooms for privacy. Two full master bedrooms upstairs, each with its own unique bathrooms and features. Master closet was designed with glamour in mind. 3rd floor can be used as an entertainment space, bedroom suite or even think of that studio efficiency unit. It's even equipped with its own kitchenette. On the 1st floor is a 4th bedroom, perfect for a private office. Oversize living/dining area with a separate office attached. Working from home just got easy! Kitchen has been fully renovated with plenty of shaker cabinets and quarts counter space. Amazing kitchen pantry. Updates include all mechanical too. Two laundry areas. Newer roof, new windows.. list goes on. Bring your fussiest client!