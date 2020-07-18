All apartments in Detroit
1121 ATKINSON Street
1121 ATKINSON Street

1121 Atkinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Atkinson Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Durfee

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible, meticulously updated colonial in the coveted Historic Boston Edison area. Home offers plenty of area to entertain along with spacious bedrooms for privacy. Two full master bedrooms upstairs, each with its own unique bathrooms and features. Master closet was designed with glamour in mind. 3rd floor can be used as an entertainment space, bedroom suite or even think of that studio efficiency unit. It's even equipped with its own kitchenette. On the 1st floor is a 4th bedroom, perfect for a private office. Oversize living/dining area with a separate office attached. Working from home just got easy! Kitchen has been fully renovated with plenty of shaker cabinets and quarts counter space. Amazing kitchen pantry. Updates include all mechanical too. Two laundry areas. Newer roof, new windows.. list goes on. Bring your fussiest client!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have any available units?
1121 ATKINSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 1121 ATKINSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 ATKINSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 ATKINSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street offer parking?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have a pool?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 ATKINSON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 ATKINSON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
