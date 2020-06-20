All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11101 Worden St

11101 Worden Street
Location

11101 Worden Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath BRICK home has everything you need - bright, clean and move-in ready. It is also very conveniently located within a few blocks from Sasser Playground and right off I-94.

This home is protected with security doors and windows and has a fenced-in backyard!

It also features a perfect size eat-in kitchen with beautiful redone hardwood floors all throughout. Plenty of white cabinets and shelves assure storage will never be a problem. There's a tiled backsplash, stove and stainless steel sink.

The bathroom is slick with re-glazed tub and creamy-almond tile surrounding it. It has white toilet, mirror and a nice white vanity offering under-sink storage.

The redone hardwood floors extend all throughout the house, including the front living room with freshly painted walls that makes it more comfortable and safe.

The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom has dual closets. The 2 bedrooms downstairs have new window blinds and paint.

The nearly finished basement has nicely done knotty pine walls, extra storage space for a work bench, and a laundry area with a tub.

The small porch on the outside is perfect for those chill afternoons with a coffee or tea. The fenced-in back yard is flat with a long concrete patio - perfect space for play or party!

Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5803748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

