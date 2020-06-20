11101 Worden St

Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath BRICK home has everything you need - bright, clean and move-in ready. It is also very conveniently located within a few blocks from Sasser Playground and right off I-94.



This home is protected with security doors and windows and has a fenced-in backyard!



It also features a perfect size eat-in kitchen with beautiful redone hardwood floors all throughout. Plenty of white cabinets and shelves assure storage will never be a problem. There's a tiled backsplash, stove and stainless steel sink.



The bathroom is slick with re-glazed tub and creamy-almond tile surrounding it. It has white toilet, mirror and a nice white vanity offering under-sink storage.



The redone hardwood floors extend all throughout the house, including the front living room with freshly painted walls that makes it more comfortable and safe.



The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom has dual closets. The 2 bedrooms downstairs have new window blinds and paint.



The nearly finished basement has nicely done knotty pine walls, extra storage space for a work bench, and a laundry area with a tub.



The small porch on the outside is perfect for those chill afternoons with a coffee or tea. The fenced-in back yard is flat with a long concrete patio - perfect space for play or party!



Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



