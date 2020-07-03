1619 WEBSTER Street

Amenities
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor. Luxury master suite W/ Jacuzzi tub & large tile shower. Finished open flowing daylight basement w/full bath. Privacy fenced yard with new brick paver patio and natural outdoor fireplace. Birmingham Schools. Minimum 1 yr lease (prefer longer), non smokers, no pets. 1 1/2 months security deposit.