Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

1619 WEBSTER Street

1619 Webster Street · (248) 646-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1619 Webster Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor. Luxury master suite W/ Jacuzzi tub & large tile shower. Finished open flowing daylight basement w/full bath. Privacy fenced yard with new brick paver patio and natural outdoor fireplace. Birmingham Schools. Minimum 1 yr lease (prefer longer), non smokers, no pets. 1 1/2 months security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have any available units?
1619 WEBSTER Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1619 WEBSTER Street have?
Some of 1619 WEBSTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 WEBSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 WEBSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 WEBSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 WEBSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 WEBSTER Street offers parking.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 WEBSTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1619 WEBSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 WEBSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 WEBSTER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 WEBSTER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 WEBSTER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
