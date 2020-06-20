All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

732 S. Forest #5

732 S Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

732 S Forest Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Tappan

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
732 S. Forest #5 - Property Id: 282496

Second floor unit with hardwood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Living room faces east for morning sun. Great central campus location only 2 blocks from the Business and Law Schools!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282496
Property Id 282496

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 S. Forest #5 have any available units?
732 S. Forest #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 S. Forest #5 have?
Some of 732 S. Forest #5's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 S. Forest #5 currently offering any rent specials?
732 S. Forest #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 S. Forest #5 pet-friendly?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 732 S. Forest #5 offer parking?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 does not offer parking.
Does 732 S. Forest #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 S. Forest #5 have a pool?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 does not have a pool.
Does 732 S. Forest #5 have accessible units?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 S. Forest #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 S. Forest #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
