Second floor unit with hardwood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Living room faces east for morning sun. Great central campus location only 2 blocks from the Business and Law Schools! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282496 Property Id 282496
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 S. Forest #5 have any available units?
732 S. Forest #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 S. Forest #5 have?
Some of 732 S. Forest #5's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 S. Forest #5 currently offering any rent specials?
732 S. Forest #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.