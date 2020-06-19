All apartments in Ann Arbor
708 Dewey Ave
708 Dewey Ave

Location

708 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Lower Burns Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Dewey · Avail. Aug 28

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
708 Dewey Available 08/28/20 TIERED PRICING: $3,500/month for 5 tenants; $3,200/month for 4 tenants; or $2,850/month for 3 tenants

LATE AUGUST LEASE: Charming 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 story furnished house close to S. State. Nice open living & dining rooms, new kitchen w/ dishwasher, unfinished basement w/ laundry, house is wired for cable/internet, and driveway parking. Tenants pay all utilities. Estimated monthly HEAT & ELECTRIC: $255. Estimated quarterly WATER: $450.
Max. 5 unrelated people

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Dewey Ave have any available units?
708 Dewey Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Dewey Ave have?
Some of 708 Dewey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Dewey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
708 Dewey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Dewey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 708 Dewey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 708 Dewey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 708 Dewey Ave does offer parking.
Does 708 Dewey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Dewey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Dewey Ave have a pool?
No, 708 Dewey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 708 Dewey Ave have accessible units?
No, 708 Dewey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Dewey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Dewey Ave has units with dishwashers.
