129 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with parking
Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!
AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...
Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.
Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.
Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.
That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ann Arbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.