129 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ann Arbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Georgetown
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
Germantown
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3075 Barclay Way
3075 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Looking for lots of space? Rare Hartford Model condo rental available early August.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Elbel
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
South University
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Packard
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1391 Rosewood
1391 Rosewood Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 Rosewood - This cute house has 2 bedrooms, a fenced-in yard, deck, and a two-car detached garage. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989 (RLNE3803081)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tappan
849 E. University
849 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$6,780
849 East University - 6 bedroom house - Minutes walking distance to the UofM campus! All six bedrooms are large, big living room, separate dining room, newly updated basement rooms and bath, with a spacious front porch. Apply for free at www.
City Guide for Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!

AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...

Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.

Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.

Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.

That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ann Arbor, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ann Arbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

