Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1162 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1225 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
37 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
779 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Georgetown
6 Units Available
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Elbel
9 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1621 Dexter Ave
1621 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Excellently located duplex on Ann Arbor's Westside.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
2988 Whittier Court
2988 Whittier Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2988 Whittier Court Available 07/03/20 2988 Whittier Court - 2 Bedroom - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house thats down the road from Briarwood mall and Malletts Creek Library. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
PRIME DOWNTOWN LIVING!!! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious loft condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen with views of Main Street. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
968 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1925 Dexter Ave
1925 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC www.jkellerproperties.com. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the west side with parking, washer and dryer in unit and central A/C. (RLNE4941383)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1391 Rosewood
1391 Rosewood Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 Rosewood Available 07/01/20 1391 Rosewood - This cute house has 2 bedrooms, a fenced-in yard, deck, and a two-car detached garage. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989 (RLNE3803081)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
522 Detroit St # 1
522 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
#1 Available 08/16/20 Available Fall lease. Kerry Town. A place to spoil yourself. . . Picnic with a Georgia reuben and a latte on your spacious, private back deck or watch the folks filter down to the market from your lime yellow front porch swing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
2455 S Main St
2455 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. This duplex is divided up by floor. The first floor is unit 1 and features 2 beds/1bath. The second floor is unit 2 and has 1 bed/1 bath.

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

