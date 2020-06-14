Apartment List
/
MI
/
ann arbor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ann Arbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
43 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,214
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
779 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
7 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Georgetown
6 Units Available
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1621 Dexter Ave
1621 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Excellently located duplex on Ann Arbor's Westside.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenview and Pioneer Nature Area
1 Unit Available
1487 Kirtland Dr
1487 Kirtland Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
PRIME DOWNTOWN LIVING!!! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious loft condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen with views of Main Street. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
635 Duane Court
635 Duane Court, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1700 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Showings begin July 2nd. Excellent opportunity to rent a luxury west side Ann Arbor ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Packard
1 Unit Available
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ann Arbor, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ann Arbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnn Arbor 3 BedroomsAnn Arbor Apartments under $1,000Ann Arbor Apartments under $1,100Ann Arbor Apartments with Balcony
Ann Arbor Apartments with GarageAnn Arbor Apartments with GymAnn Arbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnn Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with PoolAnn Arbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ann Arbor Cheap PlacesAnn Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnn Arbor Furnished ApartmentsAnn Arbor Luxury PlacesAnn Arbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnn Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies