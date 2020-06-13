Apartment List
/
MI
/
ann arbor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,214
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Georgetown
6 Units Available
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3088 Village Circle
3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1621 Dexter Ave
1621 Dexter Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Excellently located duplex on Ann Arbor's Westside.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Glen
1 Unit Available
595 Liberty Pointe Dr
595 Liberty Pointe Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT VALUE! Enjoy your carefree lifestyle in this easy to maintain condo minutes from stores, restaurants, downtown Ann Arbor, expressways and Liberty Athletic Club! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath. Private deck off living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 Bolgos Circle
3265 Bolgos Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
3265 Bolgos Cr. - 3 Bedroom Condo - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and basement. Has a backyard! features a large walk-in-closet in the Master bedroom and a balcony! Apply for free at www.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Duane Court
635 Duane Court, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1700 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Excellent opportunity to rent a luxury west side Ann Arbor ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.
City Guide for Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!

AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...

Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.

Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.

Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.

That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ann Arbor, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ann Arbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnn Arbor 3 BedroomsAnn Arbor Apartments under $1,000Ann Arbor Apartments under $1,100Ann Arbor Apartments with Balcony
Ann Arbor Apartments with GarageAnn Arbor Apartments with GymAnn Arbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnn Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with PoolAnn Arbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ann Arbor Cheap PlacesAnn Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnn Arbor Furnished ApartmentsAnn Arbor Luxury PlacesAnn Arbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnn Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies