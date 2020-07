Amenities

NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor. Located just north of Kerrytown near the medical campus, Beekman on Broadway is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, nestled into the curve of the Huron River and surrounded by countless parks and recreation spaces.Apartment homes feature open floorplans with oversized windows, plank flooring, stylish kitchens with Energy Star appliances, gas range, and quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closets (select plans). Furnished apartments are available.Beekman on Broadway is proudly offers the most amenities around, including: co-working space, pool and sundeck with grilling area, fitness center, private dining room/conference room, catering kitchen, lounge and game room. micro-market, and Spin Scooters.