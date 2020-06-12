101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1096 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,709
1438 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Glen
1 Unit Available
595 Liberty Pointe Dr
595 Liberty Pointe Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT VALUE! Enjoy your carefree lifestyle in this easy to maintain condo minutes from stores, restaurants, downtown Ann Arbor, expressways and Liberty Athletic Club! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath. Private deck off living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview and Pioneer Nature Area
1 Unit Available
1487 Kirtland Dr
1487 Kirtland Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1102 sqft
GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms. Tons of natural light! Finished basement offers great rec room area plus extra guest room or office space and bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 Bolgos Circle
3265 Bolgos Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
3265 Bolgos Cr. - 3 Bedroom Condo - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and basement. Has a backyard! features a large walk-in-closet in the Master bedroom and a balcony! Apply for free at www.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Duane Court
635 Duane Court, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 07/06/20 Excellent opportunity to rent a luxury west side Ann Arbor ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elbel
2 Units Available
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
BEST OPTION - NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous fall treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

