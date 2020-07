Briar Cove Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage hot tub internet access media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Make yourself at home at Briar Cove Terrace Apartments. With luxurious apartments, top-notch amenities and shopping and entertainment just minutes away, it’s easy! Slip into our hot tub or resort-style swimming pool after a long day, surf the Internet with free Wi-Fi in our elegantly appointed clubhouse or hit some balls on one of our lighted tennis courts.



The amenities inside your apartment are just as impressive as the grounds. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer practical and luxurious details that you can’t help but fall in love with. Private entrances, covered parking, contemporary kitchens, full-size, in-unit washer and dryer units, it’s all standard here. Many of our apartment homes also include cozy gas fireplaces perfect for curling up in front of on cold winter days, and a quiet den, office or computer niche. Have a pet? Bring it a