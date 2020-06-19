514 E Kingsley St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

#2 Available 08/28/20 Available, Fall to Fall lease.

Near N State and Kingsley, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and about 8 minutes walk to the heart of UOM Campus.

4 bedroom 2 baths, fully remodeled.

Large living room with beautiful view of the neighborhood.

Modern remodeled kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, maple new cabinets, dishwasher disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.

The new bath has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floors and large 48" shower unit.

Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms.

Access to front porch and back deck. Ample storage space in the basement.

Free laundry and parking. Individual room locks.

New high efficiency furnace and central air-conditioning.

Furnished with above average furniture: 2 leather couched, coffee table, dining table and chairs, double beds, computer desks and builtin closet dresser.

Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki at 734 260 7215 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.



