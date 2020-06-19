All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
514 E Kingsley St Apt 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

514 E Kingsley St Apt 2

514 East Kingsley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

514 East Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
#2 Available 08/28/20 Available, Fall to Fall lease.
Near N State and Kingsley, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and about 8 minutes walk to the heart of UOM Campus.
4 bedroom 2 baths, fully remodeled.
Large living room with beautiful view of the neighborhood.
Modern remodeled kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, maple new cabinets, dishwasher disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.
The new bath has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floors and large 48" shower unit.
Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms.
Access to front porch and back deck. Ample storage space in the basement.
Free laundry and parking. Individual room locks.
New high efficiency furnace and central air-conditioning.
Furnished with above average furniture: 2 leather couched, coffee table, dining table and chairs, double beds, computer desks and builtin closet dresser.
Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki at 734 260 7215 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.

(RLNE491050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have any available units?
514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have?
Some of 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 E Kingsley St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies