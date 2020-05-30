All apartments in Ann Arbor
426 Hill St

426 Hill Street · (734) 665-2723
Location

426 Hill Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Elbel

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available May, 2020 or for Fall, 2020: Spacious 6 bedroom house on the central campus, at the corner of Hill and Sybil, 3 blocks from Law School and Michigan Union. Full basement with storage and FREE Laundry. 1st floor: Two large bedrooms, living room. modern kitchen with dishwasher and frost free refrigerator and recently remodeled full bath with shower. 2nd floor: Extra large bedroom, 2 large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom and a modern renovated full bath with tub and a shower. Brand new boiler installed along with all old windows replaced with new energy efficient windows in May, 2019 saving energy. Newly renovated front porch ans a screened in porch at the side of the house on Sybil Street. Rent: $4,500.00 per month plus utlities on a 12 month lease. Call Navin Shah at 734-665-2723 or send an email to shahtiger@hotmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1845447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Hill St have any available units?
426 Hill St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Hill St have?
Some of 426 Hill St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
426 Hill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 426 Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 426 Hill St offer parking?
No, 426 Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 426 Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Hill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Hill St have a pool?
No, 426 Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 426 Hill St have accessible units?
No, 426 Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Hill St has units with dishwashers.
