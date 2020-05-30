426 Hill St

Amenities

Available May, 2020 or for Fall, 2020: Spacious 6 bedroom house on the central campus, at the corner of Hill and Sybil, 3 blocks from Law School and Michigan Union. Full basement with storage and FREE Laundry. 1st floor: Two large bedrooms, living room. modern kitchen with dishwasher and frost free refrigerator and recently remodeled full bath with shower. 2nd floor: Extra large bedroom, 2 large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom and a modern renovated full bath with tub and a shower. Brand new boiler installed along with all old windows replaced with new energy efficient windows in May, 2019 saving energy. Newly renovated front porch ans a screened in porch at the side of the house on Sybil Street. Rent: $4,500.00 per month plus utlities on a 12 month lease. Call Navin Shah at 734-665-2723 or send an email to shahtiger@hotmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1845447)