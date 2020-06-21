3046 Barclay

Amenities

Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten 734-846-2723 brianauten@kw.com Keller Williams Ann Arbor. Location, location, location! Welcome home to the best location and the largest model in sought after Barclay Park. Very nice, updated 3 bedroom/4 bath Hartford model at the quiet end of Barclay Park which is very peaceful with less traffic. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar flows to the living area featuring a gas fireplace. Master suite boasts a large walk in closet and master bathroom with soaking tub. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the family room. Spend summer evenings relaxing on your private deck backing up to the nature preserve. Enjoy 4 complete levels of living which includes a finished walk-out basement. Easy access to downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, St. Joseph Mercy & University of Michigan Hospitals