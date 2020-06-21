All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 3046 Barclay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
3046 Barclay
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:04 AM

3046 Barclay

3046 Barclay Way · (734) 846-2723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3046 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Marketed exclusively by Brian Auten 734-846-2723 brianauten@kw.com Keller Williams Ann Arbor. Location, location, location! Welcome home to the best location and the largest model in sought after Barclay Park. Very nice, updated 3 bedroom/4 bath Hartford model at the quiet end of Barclay Park which is very peaceful with less traffic. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar flows to the living area featuring a gas fireplace. Master suite boasts a large walk in closet and master bathroom with soaking tub. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the family room. Spend summer evenings relaxing on your private deck backing up to the nature preserve. Enjoy 4 complete levels of living which includes a finished walk-out basement. Easy access to downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, St. Joseph Mercy & University of Michigan Hospitals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Barclay have any available units?
3046 Barclay has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 Barclay have?
Some of 3046 Barclay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Barclay currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Barclay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Barclay pet-friendly?
No, 3046 Barclay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3046 Barclay offer parking?
No, 3046 Barclay does not offer parking.
Does 3046 Barclay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 Barclay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Barclay have a pool?
No, 3046 Barclay does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Barclay have accessible units?
No, 3046 Barclay does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Barclay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 Barclay has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3046 Barclay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity