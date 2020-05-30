Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2729 Barclay Way
2729 Barclay Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2729 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Property is leased - Listing is for reporting purposes only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 Barclay Way have any available units?
2729 Barclay Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ann Arbor, MI
.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
Ann Arbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2729 Barclay Way have?
Some of 2729 Barclay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2729 Barclay Way currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Barclay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Barclay Way pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Barclay Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor
.
Does 2729 Barclay Way offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Barclay Way does offer parking.
Does 2729 Barclay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Barclay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Barclay Way have a pool?
No, 2729 Barclay Way does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Barclay Way have accessible units?
No, 2729 Barclay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Barclay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Barclay Way has units with dishwashers.
