Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location, freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Walk to The Big House, UM Golf Course and shopping from this great upper-level Main Street Condo! Open concept living features a combo dining/living room that opens out to a screened, private deck. The perfectly designed kitchen is also convenient to your own in-condo laundry. The Master Suite is spacious with double closets and a private bath. The second bedroom is also ideal for guests or a study. Unit includes a 1-car detached garage with an automatic door opener. Schedule your showing today!