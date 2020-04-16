203 Koch Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 08/16/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near Hoover and S Main. Close to down town cafes, bars and restaurants and still only a 12-15 minute walk to Campus.

5 bedroom + a study and 2 full baths. Suited for 6 tenants.

Large living room and large dining room and a bonus living room in the lower floor too.

Modern kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher garbage disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.

Free laundry and lots of free parking.

All appliances are new and are high efficiency.

Large Closets with closet organizers.

Large front porch and nice front yard.

Individual bedroom locks.

Furnished with above average furniture: leather couches, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers.

Please check michiganrental.com for more info or listings and Call Zaki @ 734 260 7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 for any questions or to arrange a showing.



(RLNE2620369)