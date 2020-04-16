All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

203 Koch Ave

203 Koch Avenue · (989) 220-9969
Location

203 Koch Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Old West Side Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 08/16/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near Hoover and S Main. Close to down town cafes, bars and restaurants and still only a 12-15 minute walk to Campus.
5 bedroom + a study and 2 full baths. Suited for 6 tenants.
Large living room and large dining room and a bonus living room in the lower floor too.
Modern kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher garbage disposal, built in microwave oven and 2 fridges.
Free laundry and lots of free parking.
All appliances are new and are high efficiency.
Large Closets with closet organizers.
Large front porch and nice front yard.
Individual bedroom locks.
Furnished with above average furniture: leather couches, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers.
Please check michiganrental.com for more info or listings and Call Zaki @ 734 260 7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 for any questions or to arrange a showing.

(RLNE2620369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Koch Ave have any available units?
203 Koch Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Koch Ave have?
Some of 203 Koch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Koch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
203 Koch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Koch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Koch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 203 Koch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 203 Koch Ave does offer parking.
Does 203 Koch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Koch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Koch Ave have a pool?
No, 203 Koch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 203 Koch Ave have accessible units?
No, 203 Koch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Koch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Koch Ave has units with dishwashers.
