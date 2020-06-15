1228 White St

Amenities
4 Bedroom House Available 08/01/20 Impeccably restored early 20th Century Craftsman home in Burns Park near Business & Law Schools. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Refinished original oak and maple floors throughout, beautiful original woodwork and mouldings. New kitchen with ceramic tile, new bathrooms, finished basement, large vaulted addition with skylights, new light fixtures throughout, brick fireplace, & front porch. Central air, laundry, automatic garage. Non-smoking.
$4,200.00 plus utilities
(RLNE4514110)