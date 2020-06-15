All apartments in Ann Arbor
1228 White St

1228 White Street · (734) 649-8637
Location

1228 White Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Yost

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bedroom House · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom House Available 08/01/20 Impeccably restored early 20th Century Craftsman home in Burns Park near Business & Law Schools. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Refinished original oak and maple floors throughout, beautiful original woodwork and mouldings. New kitchen with ceramic tile, new bathrooms, finished basement, large vaulted addition with skylights, new light fixtures throughout, brick fireplace, & front porch. Central air, laundry, automatic garage. Non-smoking.
$4,200.00 plus utilities

(RLNE4514110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 White St have any available units?
1228 White St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 White St have?
Some of 1228 White St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 White St currently offering any rent specials?
1228 White St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 White St pet-friendly?
No, 1228 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1228 White St offer parking?
Yes, 1228 White St does offer parking.
Does 1228 White St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 White St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 White St have a pool?
No, 1228 White St does not have a pool.
Does 1228 White St have accessible units?
No, 1228 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 White St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 White St does not have units with dishwashers.
