georgetown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, Ann Arbor, MI
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Packard #36
2403 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2403 Packard #36 Available 08/28/20 2 Bedroom Independence Condo Association! - Unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1391 Rosewood
1391 Rosewood Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 Rosewood - This cute house has 2 bedrooms, a fenced-in yard, deck, and a two-car detached garage. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989 (RLNE3803081)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2411 Packard #53
2411 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2411 Packard #53 Available 07/17/20 2411 Packard #53 - Fantastic Ann Arbor Ground Level Condo - Pool, Heat, Cable, and Internet Included! - Available June 5, could accommodate a July or August move in as well.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3005 Forest Creek Creek
3005 Forest Creek Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
Available immediately this end unit is freshly updated with modern and contemporary touches throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3130 Woodmanor Ct
3130 Woodmanor Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
AVAIALBE NOW, Minimum Credit Scor Upper 600 REQUIRED.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3272 S Alpine Drive
3272 Alpine Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Rare Alpine Condo/Townhome available for lease in Ann Arbor. Wonderful two master bedroom en-suites with private baths & a half bath condo main floor. Nice sized living room and dining area appointed with real wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1531 Packard Street
1531 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
786 sqft
For showings, please call/text Tami Simpson 313.989.6903 or tamisimpson@howardhanna.com.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1815 Independence Boulevard
1815 Independence Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
938 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. Wow! This upper level Independence condo is an absolute MUST SEE! Totally remodeled from top to bottom - this unit will not disappoint.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Marshall Street
2831 Marshall Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
Early July occupancy! Quiet, mature Ann Arbor neighborhood. Sunny, spacious, airy living room with a large front picture window. Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors throughout, including in all 4 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3233 Cardinal Avenue
3233 Cardinal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1056 sqft
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Morton Avenue
1400 Morton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Lower Burns Park. Next to bus stop. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths. Freshly pained, NEW Kitchen has cherry cabinets,granite counters, wood floor and all new appliances. Family room 12x20 master bedroom 12x13, study 10x10.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2565 Carmel Street
2565 Carmel Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1452 sqft
Great location centrally located in the city and just minutes from Campus. This Ranch home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath, beautifully updated galley kitchen with chic metal cabinets and butcher block counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,027
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,093
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
